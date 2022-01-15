BlockBank (BBANK) 24-Hour Volume Hits $258,599.00

BlockBank (CURRENCY:BBANK) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. Over the last week, BlockBank has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. BlockBank has a total market cap of $5.25 million and approximately $258,599.00 worth of BlockBank was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlockBank coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0649 or 0.00000150 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00005462 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00059434 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006726 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

BlockBank Profile

BlockBank (BBANK) is a coin. BlockBank’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,947,318 coins. BlockBank’s official Twitter account is @BLOCKBANKapp

According to CryptoCompare, “BlockBank is designed to close the gap between existing DeFi opportunities and banking by providing users with a layer of security, improved usability, and AI-enhanced risk management through a neobanking experience. The BlockBank platform is made for professional traders and new retail market participants looking to set their personal risk tolerance levels, receive AI-based advice on trading strategies, access modern banking services, and earn a better annual percentage yield (APY) when compared to traditional banking services. BlockBank users hold their blockchain assets in a non-custodial, cross-chain, cryptocurrency wallet with a built-in fiat gateway BBANK allows users to gain access to the credit card rewards program, use advanced AI assistant, increase their APY % and earn interest on their tokens by staking BBANK in their non-custodial BlockBank cryptocurrency wallet. “

BlockBank Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockBank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlockBank should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlockBank using one of the exchanges listed above.

