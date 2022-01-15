Blocknet Market Capitalization Achieves $6.50 Million (BLOCK)

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. Over the last seven days, Blocknet has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar. One Blocknet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.78 or 0.00001805 BTC on exchanges. Blocknet has a total market capitalization of $6.50 million and approximately $78,459.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00034149 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00018755 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004840 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet Profile

Blocknet (BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 8,352,817 coins. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blocknet’s official website is blocknet.co . The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocknet is founded on the XBridge, the first peer-to-peer protocol enabling communication between nodes on different blockchains. It is open source and is implemented in every Blocknet-enabled app. It is what connects an open-ended array of services – either decentralized or centralized – to one another. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Blocknet

