BMO Capital Markets Trims Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Target Price to C$29.00

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. TD Securities raised shares of Ero Copper from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$28.00 to C$23.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, lowered their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ero Copper has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$26.71.

Shares of ERO stock opened at C$16.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$19.94 and its 200-day moving average is C$22.61. The stock has a market cap of C$1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11. Ero Copper has a 52-week low of C$16.00 and a 52-week high of C$29.76.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$140.77 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Ero Copper will post 2.6422707 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

