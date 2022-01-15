BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) Short Interest Up 190.6% in December

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, an increase of 190.6% from the December 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 47,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 11,054 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 6,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the third quarter valued at $947,000.

Shares of NYSE:DCF traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,039. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $9.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.49.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

About BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

