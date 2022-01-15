BorgWarner Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.06 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:BWA)

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) – Analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for BorgWarner in a report released on Thursday, January 13th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $1.06 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.21. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BorgWarner’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BWA. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.23.

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $49.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.47. BorgWarner has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $55.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.07%. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 0.7% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 37,312 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BorgWarner by 1.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,309 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in BorgWarner by 1.3% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 22,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in BorgWarner by 0.6% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 44,557 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in BorgWarner by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 31,155 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $147,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.12%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

