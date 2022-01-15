Boston Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 696,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,255,000 after purchasing an additional 32,486 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 20,726 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 267.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 83,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 60,468 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,294,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,769,000 after purchasing an additional 82,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 546,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,945,000 after purchasing an additional 34,030 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBRA opened at $14.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -65.05 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.31 and a 52-week high of $19.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.60.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.32). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.52%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.39%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -545.45%.

Several research firms recently commented on SBRA. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised Sabra Health Care REIT to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.63.

In related news, CFO Harold W. Jr. Andrews sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $1,490,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

