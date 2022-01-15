Boston Private Wealth LLC Has $291,000 Position in L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY)

Boston Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in L’Air Liquide were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in L’Air Liquide during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $276,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 17,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 29,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 31,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OTCMKTS:AIQUY opened at $35.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.58 and a 200 day moving average of $34.47. L’Air Liquide S.A. has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $36.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.74.

AIQUY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. HSBC cut L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded L’Air Liquide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €180.00 ($204.55) price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.50.

L’Air Liquide Profile

Air Liquide SA engages in gas supply for large industry and health businesses. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies. The Gas & Services segment activities are organized by geographical areas, which determine sales policies and development projects.

