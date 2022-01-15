Boston Private Wealth LLC Has $301,000 Stock Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,628,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,393,579,000 after acquiring an additional 368,810 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,993,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $839,597,000 after acquiring an additional 222,875 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,961,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,413,000 after acquiring an additional 52,118 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,452,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,548,000 after acquiring an additional 20,336 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 26.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,113,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,153,000 after acquiring an additional 231,954 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

NYSE AVY opened at $209.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $147.40 and a 52 week high of $229.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $214.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 46.22% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 30.46%.

In related news, VP Deena Baker-Nel sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $303,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 6,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.58, for a total value of $1,425,214.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AVY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James started coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.73.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.