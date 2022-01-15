BoxScore Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOXS) Short Interest Update

BoxScore Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOXS) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the December 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,608,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of BOXS traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.02. 1,042,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,943,208. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.02. BoxScore Brands has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.04.

About BoxScore Brands

BoxScore Brands, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of self-serve electronic kiosks. It also distributes a novelty ice cream product, Mini Melts, through a network of vending kiosks and small merchandiser freezers. The company was founded by Raymond J. Meyers on March 26, 2007 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

