BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) Given a GBX 590 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 590 ($8.01) price objective on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BP.B has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 404 ($5.48) target price on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 410 ($5.57) price target on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays set a GBX 700 ($9.50) price target on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 550 ($7.47) price target on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of BP.B opened at GBX 185 ($2.51) on Friday. BP plc 9% Preferred Shares has a 12 month low of GBX 181 ($2.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 200 ($2.71). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 188.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 191.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £37.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.48.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

