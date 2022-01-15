Brasada Capital Management LP Has $19.15 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 67,914 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 3.8% of Brasada Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $19,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.4% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in Microsoft by 6.1% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 346,695 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $93,914,000 after purchasing an additional 19,983 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 45.7% during the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,587 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,015,000 after purchasing an additional 9,287 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 86,466 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $23,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $351.34.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $310.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $212.03 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $330.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $307.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.74%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.