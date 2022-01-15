Brickability Group (LON:BRCK) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Brickability Group Plc (LON:BRCK)’s share price fell 1.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 97.57 ($1.32) and last traded at GBX 98.50 ($1.34). 582,893 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 366,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 100 ($1.36).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.07. The company has a market cap of £292.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 102.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 102.42.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be issued a GBX 0.96 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Brickability Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.37%.

Brickability Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks and Building Materials; Roofing Products and Services; and Heating, Plumbing and Joinery. The company offers facing bricks, blocks, paving products, rain screen cladding systems, architectural masonry, roofing tiles, and slates, as well as joinery materials, radiators, and associated parts and accessories.

