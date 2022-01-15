BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BV. Zacks Investment Research cut BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. William Blair cut BrightView from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BrightView from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

In other BrightView news, insider Thomas C. Donnelly acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.37 per share, for a total transaction of $86,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of BrightView by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 9,371 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in shares of BrightView by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 351,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of BrightView by 109.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 6,301 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of BrightView by 210.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcmorgan & Co. LLC increased its holdings in BrightView by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 74,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.15. The company had a trading volume of 125,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,977. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.15. BrightView has a 1-year low of $12.47 and a 1-year high of $19.17.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $673.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.58 million. BrightView had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 1.81%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that BrightView will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

BrightView Company Profile

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the Maintenance Services and Development Services segments. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a full suite of recurring commercial landscaping services ranging from mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, to more horticulturally advanced services, such as water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

