Brokerages Anticipate Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $275.00 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) will report $275.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $273.00 million to $277.20 million. Armstrong World Industries posted sales of $238.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will report full-year sales of $1.10 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Armstrong World Industries.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.11). Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 38.97% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $292.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AWI. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Friday, October 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.86.

Shares of AWI traded down $2.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.55. The stock had a trading volume of 323,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,975. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.09. Armstrong World Industries has a one year low of $75.92 and a one year high of $118.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.231 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. This is an increase from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.98%.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 31,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total transaction of $3,487,778.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 2,013.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 342.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 23.7% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

