Brokerages Expect American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) to Announce $0.04 EPS

Analysts expect American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Axle & Manufacturing’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.03). American Axle & Manufacturing posted earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 92.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will report full year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.21. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $2.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for American Axle & Manufacturing.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.14. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 43.98% and a net margin of 1.65%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Axle & Manufacturing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 203,580 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 36,644 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,203,558 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,603,000 after purchasing an additional 23,781 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 138,641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 71,281 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 402.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 119,062 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 95,362 shares during the period. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AXL traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.94. 959,093 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,100,084. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.82. American Axle & Manufacturing has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $13.06.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

