Brokerages Expect Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Will Post Earnings of -$1.34 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) will announce ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.65) to ($0.40). Apellis Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $0.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 244.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($8.45) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.83) to ($7.59). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($5.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.61) to ($4.15). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.73) by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $5.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.79) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on APLS. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.47.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.36. 971,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,431. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.57. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $27.50 and a 12 month high of $73.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.99.

In related news, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 10,571 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total transaction of $505,399.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 1,200 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $58,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,396 shares of company stock valued at $582,787. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APLS. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 25,339.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 545,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,487,000 after buying an additional 543,529 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 132,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,399,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 108,437.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 17,350 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 160,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,144,000 after buying an additional 47,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

