Brokerages Expect Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.06 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) will post $1.06 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Prologis’ earnings. Prologis reported sales of $987.81 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Prologis will report full-year sales of $4.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.13 billion to $4.15 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.32 billion to $4.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Prologis.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 42.95% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PLD shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Prologis from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $166.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.07.

PLD traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $152.74. 2,330,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,721,578. The company’s 50-day moving average is $156.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.52. The company has a market cap of $112.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis has a 12-month low of $94.14 and a 12-month high of $169.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 95.09%.

In other Prologis news, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 305,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.24, for a total value of $44,086,234.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $317,218.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 323,335 shares of company stock worth $46,681,516. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Prologis by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 0.5% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Prologis by 26.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D raised its stake in Prologis by 3.0% during the third quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 2,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 2.1% during the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

