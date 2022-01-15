Brokerages Expect Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $73.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) will announce sales of $73.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Root’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $73.00 million to $74.20 million. Root reported sales of $50.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Root will report full-year sales of $321.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $314.12 million to $326.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $253.57 million, with estimates ranging from $196.80 million to $287.92 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Root.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $93.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.20) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Root from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays lowered Root from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Root from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Root in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.08.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Root by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Root by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Root by 31.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 4,475 shares during the period. Formula Growth Ltd. raised its holdings in Root by 0.6% in the third quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 855,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Trinity Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Root by 3.2% in the third quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 185,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 5,675 shares in the last quarter. 31.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROOT opened at $2.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.55. Root has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $24.95.

Root Company Profile

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

