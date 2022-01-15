Brokerages Expect Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.98 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) will announce $11.98 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tyson Foods’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.42 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $12.55 billion. Tyson Foods posted sales of $10.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Tyson Foods will report full year sales of $50.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $50.13 billion to $51.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $51.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $50.51 billion to $52.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tyson Foods.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $12.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.69 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

In related news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.70, for a total value of $260,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $2,487,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 167,514 shares of company stock worth $14,165,222. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in Tyson Foods by 3.7% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Tyson Foods by 22.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in Tyson Foods by 3.8% in the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Tyson Foods by 0.8% in the third quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its position in Tyson Foods by 4.7% in the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $93.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,076,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,184. Tyson Foods has a 52-week low of $62.59 and a 52-week high of $94.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $34.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.65.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tyson Foods (TSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.