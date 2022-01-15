Brokerages Set Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Target Price at $22.17

Shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.17.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, SG3 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000. 32.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CLMT opened at $15.42 on Wednesday. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $17.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.10.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.79. The company had revenue of $874.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

