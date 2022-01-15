Brokerages Set Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) Target Price at $8.13

Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.13.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$9.00 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Champion Iron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of Champion Iron stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.59. 11,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,336. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.98. Champion Iron has a twelve month low of $2.94 and a twelve month high of $5.82.

Champion Iron Ltd. engages in the production, exploration, and development of iron ore properties. Its portfolio includes Bloom Lake and Consolidated Fire Lake North. The company was founded on May 18, 2006 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

