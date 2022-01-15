Brokerages Set Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) Target Price at $8.13

Shares of Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.13.

CIAFF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$9.00 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Champion Iron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Get Champion Iron alerts:

OTCMKTS CIAFF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.59. The company had a trading volume of 11,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,336. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.98. Champion Iron has a fifty-two week low of $2.94 and a fifty-two week high of $5.82.

Champion Iron Ltd. engages in the production, exploration, and development of iron ore properties. Its portfolio includes Bloom Lake and Consolidated Fire Lake North. The company was founded on May 18, 2006 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Champion Iron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Iron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.