Brokerages Set Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Target Price at $80.13

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.36.

PI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Impinj from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Impinj from $63.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Impinj from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Impinj in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, upped their target price on Impinj from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

In other Impinj news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $413,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $152,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,057,919 shares of company stock valued at $82,789,563 in the last three months. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Impinj by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Impinj by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Impinj stock traded up $1.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,468. Impinj has a 12-month low of $39.69 and a 12-month high of $94.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.77 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.53.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $45.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.13 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 43.37% and a negative net margin of 26.97%. Impinj’s quarterly revenue was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.54) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Impinj will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Impinj Company Profile

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

