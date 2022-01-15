Brokerages Set NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Price Target at $54.50

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.50.
NCR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of NCR in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of NCR from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NCR in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.
In related news, EVP Adrian Button sold 23,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $938,046.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel William Campbell sold 11,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total transaction of $498,461.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:NCR opened at $42.75 on Wednesday. NCR has a 1-year low of $31.32 and a 1-year high of $50.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.20 and a 200 day moving average of $41.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of -29.08 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.74.
NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. NCR had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NCR will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About NCR
NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.
