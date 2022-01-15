Brokerages Set NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Price Target at $54.50

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.50.

NCR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of NCR in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of NCR from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NCR in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

In related news, EVP Adrian Button sold 23,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $938,046.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel William Campbell sold 11,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total transaction of $498,461.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of NCR by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NCR by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,317 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in NCR by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in NCR by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,517 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in NCR by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 91.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NCR opened at $42.75 on Wednesday. NCR has a 1-year low of $31.32 and a 1-year high of $50.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.20 and a 200 day moving average of $41.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of -29.08 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. NCR had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NCR will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

