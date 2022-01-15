Brokerages Set Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) PT at $89.25

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.25.

PLL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

In other news, CFO Michael D. White sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $94,489.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Armstrong acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,990 shares of company stock worth $478,592 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLL. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Piedmont Lithium by 107.6% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 519 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Piedmont Lithium by 208.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 385 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Piedmont Lithium by 1,965.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 413 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Piedmont Lithium during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Piedmont Lithium during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Lithium stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.58. The stock had a trading volume of 148,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,605. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.65 and a current ratio of 10.65. Piedmont Lithium has a 52-week low of $37.03 and a 52-week high of $88.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.50 and a 200 day moving average of $58.34.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

Piedmont Lithium, Inc is an exploration stage company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on developing and manufacturing battery quality lithium hydroxide for the electric vehicle industry. Its projects include Carolina Lithium, Quebec, and Ghana.

