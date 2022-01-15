Brokerages Set Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) PT at $88.86

Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.50.

WGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, CL King raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Winnebago Industries by 1.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 119,124 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Winnebago Industries by 2.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,200,000. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WGO traded up $1.27 on Monday, reaching $75.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,874. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.85. Winnebago Industries has a 1-year low of $61.13 and a 1-year high of $87.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.19.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The construction company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 34.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Winnebago Industries will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 11th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.63%.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

