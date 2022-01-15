Brokers Issue Forecasts for Cogeco Communications Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:CCA)

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) – Analysts at Desjardins decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Cogeco Communications in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 11th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil now anticipates that the company will earn $2.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.61.

CCA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$129.00 to C$127.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$135.00 to C$130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$131.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$138.00 to C$137.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$132.13.

TSE:CCA opened at C$98.70 on Thursday. Cogeco Communications has a 12 month low of C$95.99 and a 12 month high of C$123.07. The firm has a market cap of C$4.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$100.07 and its 200-day moving average is C$110.09.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.98 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$632.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$622.30 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This is a positive change from Cogeco Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Cogeco Communications’s payout ratio is 30.48%.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

