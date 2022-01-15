Brokers Issue Forecasts for PTC Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PTCT)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) – Stock analysts at William Blair cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, January 10th. William Blair analyst R. Prasad now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($7.02) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($6.81). William Blair also issued estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.62) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.90) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.74) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.64) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($5.14) EPS.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $139.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.87 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 92.43% and a negative return on equity of 169.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.03) earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PTCT. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America cut PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised PTC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PTC Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.22.

Shares of PTCT stock opened at $43.75 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.90. PTC Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $34.85 and a 1 year high of $69.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.27, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTCT. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 66.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 273.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $30,816.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $28,774.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,803 shares of company stock valued at $148,115. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

