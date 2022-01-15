Brokers Offer Predictions for Scientific Games Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) – Stock analysts at Truist Securities reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Scientific Games in a research report issued on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Securities analyst B. Jonas now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.54. Truist Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities also issued estimates for Scientific Games’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SGMS. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Scientific Games from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Scientific Games from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Scientific Games from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Scientific Games in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SGMS opened at $61.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.02. Scientific Games has a 52 week low of $36.89 and a 52 week high of $90.20.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.51. Scientific Games had a negative return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $539.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.57 million.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 121.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

