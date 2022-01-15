Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 26.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 288,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,858 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $15,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BAM. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 38,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 75,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth $411,000. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $57.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.51. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.92 and a 52 week high of $62.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.45). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.41%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAM. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. lifted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.10.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

