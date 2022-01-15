Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:AZTA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:AZTA) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Azenta Inc. is a provider of life sciences solutions. The company provides reliable cold-chain sample management solutions and genomic services across areas such as drug development, clinical research and advanced cell therapies for the pharmaceutical, biotech, academic and healthcare institutions. Azenta Inc., formerly known as Brooks Automation Inc., is based in CHELMSFORD, Mass. “

Brooks Automation stock opened at $87.57 on Friday. Brooks Automation has a 1-year low of $70.17 and a 1-year high of $124.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.77 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is currently 26.85%.

Azenta, Inc is a provider of life sciences solutions. The firm also provides a �cold-chain sample management solutions and genomic services across areas such as drug development, clinical research, and advanced cell therapies for the �pharmaceutical, biotech, academic, and healthcare institutions globally.

