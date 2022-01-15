Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Buys 1,801 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC owned 0.21% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVEM. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,961,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,535,000 after acquiring an additional 61,438 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,157,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,656,000 after acquiring an additional 7,953 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 492,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 454,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,341,000 after purchasing an additional 31,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 25.2% during the third quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 391,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,249,000 after purchasing an additional 78,808 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA AVEM opened at $64.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.33. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $60.69 and a 1-year high of $70.47.

