Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Has $2.49 Million Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $2,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in CBRE Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in CBRE Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in CBRE Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CBRE Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its stake in CBRE Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 14,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

NYSE CBRE opened at $103.83 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.60 and a 52-week high of $111.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.71 and a 200-day moving average of $98.14. The stock has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.42.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.20. CBRE Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $488,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 10,468 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total transaction of $1,097,255.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CBRE has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.80.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.