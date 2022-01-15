Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Has $3.12 Million Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,424 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in International Business Machines by 0.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 112,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,605,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 196.1% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 37,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,275,000 after acquiring an additional 25,143 shares in the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 16.2% during the third quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.2% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 36,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 14.5% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 55.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBM stock opened at $134.21 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $120.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.01%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.00.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

