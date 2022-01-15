Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Purchases 1,591 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 194.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 15,181 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of IJR stock opened at $113.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.22. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $96.96 and a 52-week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

