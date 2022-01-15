Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Purchases 5,069 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,861 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 23.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 288,306 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,657,000 after purchasing an additional 55,693 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 57.3% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,331 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,412,578 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $135,423,000 after acquiring an additional 25,667 shares in the last quarter. 30.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WMT opened at $145.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.83. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.28 and a 1-year high of $152.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.72, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.96.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 601,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.42, for a total transaction of $84,511,074.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 621,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.03, for a total transaction of $87,720,095.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock worth $1,133,014,546 over the last three months. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

