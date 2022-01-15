Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Trims Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 5.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 229.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 200.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. 97.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FISV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $148.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.41.

Fiserv stock opened at $109.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.08 and a 200 day moving average of $107.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.84. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.06 and a 12-month high of $127.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Harry Disimone acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $97.21 per share, with a total value of $97,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total transaction of $4,537,434.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,444 and have sold 148,965 shares valued at $15,237,813. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

