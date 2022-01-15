Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Rating Increased to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) was upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $54.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $57.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 62.41% from the company’s current price.

BMBL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Bumble from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Bumble from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bumble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James raised Bumble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Bumble from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bumble has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.94.

Shares of BMBL opened at $33.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.38. Bumble has a one year low of $29.60 and a one year high of $84.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.31.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Bumble had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 41.61%. The firm had revenue of $200.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.53 million. Analysts predict that Bumble will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMBL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Bumble by 82.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Bumble by 26.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bumble in the second quarter worth approximately $398,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Bumble by 25.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Bumble in the second quarter worth approximately $361,000.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

