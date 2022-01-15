Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Rating Increased to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) was upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $54.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $57.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 62.41% from the company’s current price.
BMBL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Bumble from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Bumble from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bumble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James raised Bumble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Bumble from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bumble has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.94.
Shares of BMBL opened at $33.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.38. Bumble has a one year low of $29.60 and a one year high of $84.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.31.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMBL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Bumble by 82.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Bumble by 26.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bumble in the second quarter worth approximately $398,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Bumble by 25.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Bumble in the second quarter worth approximately $361,000.
Bumble Company Profile
Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.
Recommended Story: Blockchain
Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.