C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Purchased by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 213.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.58.

In other news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 540 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total transaction of $50,646.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael John Short sold 16,914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.11, for a total value of $1,659,432.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 58,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,759,753 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $108.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.90. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $84.67 and a one year high of $112.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 40.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.94%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.