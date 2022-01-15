C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.59 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) to post earnings per share of ($0.59) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for C4 Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.49). The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.17) to ($2.00). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.93) to ($1.98). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow C4 Therapeutics.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 265.03% and a negative return on equity of 26.49%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CCCC shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.57.

Shares of NASDAQ CCCC traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.54. 411,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,647. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.91. C4 Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $51.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 8.47 and a quick ratio of 8.47.

In other C4 Therapeutics news, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $30,283.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,031,000 after acquiring an additional 28,053 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,514,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,673,000 after acquiring an additional 118,999 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,782,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

