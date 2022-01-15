Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Shares Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Cable One were worth $37,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CABO. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 600.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 40.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp grew its position in Cable One by 60.0% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Cable One by 357.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Cable One in the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cable One stock opened at $1,559.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,749.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,852.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 0.53. Cable One, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,524.57 and a 52 week high of $2,136.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.60 by ($4.27). The company had revenue of $430.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.87 million. Cable One had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.96 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. will post 48.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.47%.

In related news, CFO Steven Scott Cochran sold 75 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,741.11, for a total value of $130,583.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 327 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,801.21, for a total transaction of $588,995.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 631 shares of company stock valued at $1,139,642 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,236.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cable One from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,671.00 to $2,480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $2,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,149.57.

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

