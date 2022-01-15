Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,988,198 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 322,325 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Calix were worth $147,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Calix in the third quarter worth about $16,034,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 31.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,062 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 3.0% in the third quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 7,090 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 128.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,184 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 23,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Calix in the third quarter worth about $7,019,000. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CALX stock opened at $54.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.12. Calix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.12 and a fifty-two week high of $80.95.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $172.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.68 million. Calix had a net margin of 36.05% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Calix, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Calix news, Director J Daniel Plants sold 115,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $6,913,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Cory Sindelar sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $1,201,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,929 shares of company stock valued at $13,607,265 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CALX. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Calix from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Calix from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Calix from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Westpark Capital lifted their target price on shares of Calix from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Calix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Calix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.89.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

