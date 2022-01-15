Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $331,000 Stake in Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMB) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PSMB. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF by 41.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 11,899 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF by 508.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PSMB opened at $16.92 on Friday. Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF has a one year low of $12.28 and a one year high of $13.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.88.

