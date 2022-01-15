Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $336,000 Stock Holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) by 38.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,939 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 1,625.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 8,126 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 2.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP acquired a new stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the third quarter worth $1,787,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 3.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 454,102 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,474,000 after purchasing an additional 15,626 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the second quarter valued at $570,000.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust stock opened at $17.59 on Friday. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 1-year low of $16.75 and a 1-year high of $19.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.58.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.124 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 8%.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Profile

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust operates as a closed-end management investment trust. The firm engages in capital allocation in the fixed income securities market through the evaluation of portfolio risk. It invests in asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized debt obligations, multiple class pass-through securities, zero-coupon bonds, capital trusts and trust preferred securities, preferred stock, floating rate loan interests, forward commitments and when-issued delayed delivery securities, TBA commitments, mortgage dollar roll transactions and reverse repurchase agreements.

