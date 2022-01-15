Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,933 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Western Union were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Western Union by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Western Union by 146.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Western Union by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Western Union by 1,365.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,494,847 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,835 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Western Union by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WU opened at $18.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $15.69 and a 12 month high of $26.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.95.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 311.01%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Western Union’s payout ratio is 47.47%.

A number of research analysts have commented on WU shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Western Union from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Western Union from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research cut shares of Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Western Union from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Western Union from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Western Union Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

