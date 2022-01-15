Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Invests $316,000 in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Medpace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Medpace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Medpace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Medpace by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Tom C. King sold 176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.63, for a total value of $39,886.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.13, for a total transaction of $2,091,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 330,503 shares of company stock worth $71,700,557 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $176.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.48 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.06. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $130.74 and a one year high of $231.00.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $295.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.55 million. Medpace had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

