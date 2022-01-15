Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 665 Shares of Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLCO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 57.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 32,863 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the second quarter worth $401,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,441,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,168,000 after purchasing an additional 411,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares during the period.

Shares of Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF stock opened at $25.24 on Friday. Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $25.23 and a 12 month high of $26.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.07.

