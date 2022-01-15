Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Price Target to C$5.00

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TVE. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy to C$5.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.25 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James reissued a strong-buy rating and issued a C$5.75 price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tamarack Valley Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$5.02.

Shares of TVE stock opened at C$4.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.12. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 52 week low of C$1.28 and a 52 week high of C$4.72.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$211.53 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0083 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Tamarack Valley Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 13.57%.

In other Tamarack Valley Energy news, Senior Officer Martin Malek purchased 55,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$199,772.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 521,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,872,439.89. Also, Senior Officer Brian Leslie Schmidt sold 66,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.08, for a total transaction of C$271,572.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,152,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,783,619.84. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 60,383 shares of company stock valued at $217,618.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

