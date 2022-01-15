Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target Raised to C$66.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$60.00 to C$66.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CNQ. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a hold rating and a C$53.00 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$57.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$69.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, CSFB upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$63.38.

CNQ opened at C$65.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$76.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$53.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$47.99. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12 month low of C$28.67 and a 12 month high of C$65.51.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.51 by C$0.26. The business had revenue of C$7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.91 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.58, for a total transaction of C$267,878.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,055,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$110,131,182.02. Also, Senior Officer Darren Fichter sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$60.37, for a total value of C$2,294,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,303,173.60. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 330,329 shares of company stock valued at $18,144,966.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

