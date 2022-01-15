Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Invests $219,000 in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,338 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CIB. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Bancolombia during the second quarter worth $215,000. BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Bancolombia during the second quarter worth $236,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Bancolombia by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bancolombia in the 3rd quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Bancolombia by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. 5.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. TheStreet raised Bancolombia from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

NYSE CIB opened at $33.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.22. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Bancolombia S.A. has a 1 year low of $27.64 and a 1 year high of $39.49.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 11.38%. Research analysts expect that Bancolombia S.A. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.0661 per share. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.81%.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

